Samuel E. Wilt, Jr., 62, of Hampstead, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Dove House in Westminster. Born March 10, 1958 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Samuel E. Wilt, Sr. and Avis Glenadine Whitacre Wilt. He was the husband of Cheryl A. Wilt, his wife of 44 years. Mr. Wilt served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked as a meat cutter for Weis in Hampstead. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his son, Samuel E. Wilt, III of Hampstead; grandsons, Samuel Wilt, IV and William Wilt; granddaughters, Chloey Colvin and Hope Colvin; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Deborah Sullivan and Sandra Murphy; and brother, John Wilt, all of Baltimore. He was predeceased by his daughter, Brandi Lynn Wilt. Services will be private. Arrangements are by Eline Funeral Home in Hampstead.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store