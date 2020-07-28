Sandra "Sandy" Ann Duttera, 69, of Jay, Florida, formerly of Westminster, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Dove House in Westminster. Sandy was the wife of the late Ronald Steven Duttera. Sandy was born on April 14, 1951 in Hanover, PA to the late Paul Leroy Dehoff and Della Strevig Dehofff. She was a member of the Westminster High School Graduating Class of 1969. She drove a school bus for the ARC in Westminster for many years. Sandy is survived by her daughter, Jaime Duttera of Jay, FL, 4 grandchildren; Eric, Della, Nathan and Arabella, a brother Clair Dehoff and wife Arlene of East Berlin, PA and many loving nieces, nephews and other family members. Sandy enjoyed all sorts of crafts, especially painting and sewing. She was an avid reader. The children on her school bus route brought her great joy. Most of all, Sandy loved being able to spend time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Sandy was predeceased by her son Christopher Ryan Duttera who passed away earlier this year and by her siblings Wayne Dehoff, Paul Dehoff and Nadine Leatherman. Her family will receive friends at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at which time her funeral service will be held. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. The family welcomes friends to join them for the service via video or telephone. We use Zoom for internet video and telephone conference calling. There is no charge for you to participate. Use the link below or dial the telephone number below to be connected to the event. Join from PC, Mac, iOS or android: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4034588869
Join by telephone: Dial 1 301 715 8592 or 1 929 205 6099 and enter meeting number 403 458 8869. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandy's memory may be made to the Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or online at https://www.lifebridgehealth.org/carrollhospice/carrollhospice.aspx
