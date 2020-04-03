Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

10/02/58–03/30/20 Sandra Lee deBlecourt (Shifflett), 61, died on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital of complications from the Coronavirus. Sandy was born on October 2, 1958 to Maynard and Frances Shifflett (Woodward). She was raised in Woodbine by her father Maynard and grandparents, the late Russell and Myrtle Shifflett. Sandy went to South Carroll High School and worked at Oakland Manor, an assisted living facility in Carroll County, where she worked her way up from a Nursing Assistant to the Administrator before retiring. She loved taking care of people. Sandy is survived by her father, Maynard Shifflett, daughter and son-in-law Jessica and Stephen Friedman, best friend/ex-husband Louis DeBlecourt, brothers Larry and Perry Shifflett, and Joseph Lanasa, along with many cousins that she loved like her brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by mother Frances and sister Bonnie Miller. For the last 5 years of Sandy's life, she was a resident of Pleasant View Nursing Home where the staff and some of the other residents also became her family. There aren't too many people that you only have to meet once and you'll remember them forever. Sandy was one of those people. She spoke her mind, unafraid of what people might think and she would always make you laugh. She was the light in the darkness and the calm in the storm (let's be honest, sometimes she was the storm). Her strength and durability was unbelievable; her wisdom and words understandable; her love and kindness unmatched. Sandy was truly one of a kind. She never gave up or gave in, it's just that her soul was needed elsewhere. Thank God a little of her spirit is in us all. Due to current restrictions, there will not be a service at this time. We will be planning a celebration of Sandy's life for October of this year and details will be provided at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the residents at Pleasant View Nursing Home. Checks made payable to Pleasant View Nursing Home RESIDENT FUND can be mailed to 4101 Baltimore National Pike, Mt. Airy, MD 21771.

