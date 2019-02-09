Sandra Elizabeth Eusantos, 80, died Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Burlington, NC.A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Mrs. Eusantos was the beloved wife of the late Raul Casis Eusantos, Sr, and the daughter of the late Lelia Prichett MacGeorge.Mrs. Eusantos is survived by her daughters, Laurie, Susan, Christina, and Melinda; her son, Raul C. Eusantos, Jr.; 6 grandchildren, Teddy, Adam, Ashley, Heather, Emily, Gabriel, and Sophia and 12 great-grandchildren.The family will hold a private graveside service on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm in Maryland.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215. Please send notifications to Eusantos Family, 2935 Cabin Rd., Burlington, NC 27215.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 9, 2019