On December 2, 2019 Sandra Jean (nee Sessamen) Raver of Owings Mills beloved wife of the late William J. Raver, Sr. Mother of JoAnn and her husband Steven Reter, Sr., Debra J. Raver, Jody M. and her husband Thomas Hurley, Sr., Shari L. Johnston, William J. Raver, Jr., and Tammy L. Warfel. Sister of Barbara Fulton and one niece. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and cherished her dog, Daisy. She was raised on a farm in Timonium by her grandparents and attended Towson Senior High School and graduated in 1958. She married her husband Bill, in 1958. Sandy and her husband enjoyed going with their kids to their trailer in Chincoteague, VA. She was president of the Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for several years. She enjoyed bingo, bowling and was a breast cancer survivor. Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Thursday 3-5 & 7-9pm. Service will be held on Friday, 11am at the funeral home. Interment in Grace Cemetery. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 4, 2019