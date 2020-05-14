Sandra Lee Combs of Westminster MD, passed away suddenly at her residence on Thursday May 7, 2020. She was 48. Born on October 29, 1971 she was the daughter of the late Paul Porter Combs and Linda Lee Crouse, both of Westminster MD. Sandy went to Westminster High School. She leaves behind her cherished children Matthew D. Kirk (28)of Frederick, MD and Shannon R. Pownall (24) of Westminster, MD. She also leaves behind her sister Lisa Combs-Bates of Pasadena, MD and her niece Rochelle Ramsay of Pasadena MD. She was loved by many family members and additionally Dave Kirk of Frederick, MD her ex-husband Rick Pownall of Taneytown, MD. They were married for 10 years. Sandy was a beautiful, funny, smart person inside and out. She enjoyed making crafts, especially sewing and painting. Sandy loved nature and doing things outdoors. In addition, she loved spending time with her family and loved ones. She was a waitress at Cactus Willies in Westminster MD for 10 years. Sandy recently started a job at Good Samaritan Hospital that she was very proud of. Memorial contributions may be sent to Shannon Pownall at 2730 Roop Rd. Taneytown, MD 21787. There will be a private service for family. Online condolences may be offered at the link below.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store