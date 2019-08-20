Sandra Lee Duffy, 73, of Hampstead, passed away Friday August 16, 2019 at the Dove House in Westminster. Born November 24, 1945 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Thomas F. Rothenhoefer and Charlotte B. Burdette. She was the wife of the late Donald Augustine Duffy, who died in 1976. Mrs. Duffy had worked as a nurse. She was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church in Hampstead. She enjoyed nursing, nature, travel and spending time with her family. Surviving are her son, Donald Duffy of Hanover, PA; daughters and sons-in-law, Charmayne and Ray Morgan of Hampstead, and Michelle and Daniel Zimmerman of Bendersville, PA; granddaughters, Erika Ingham of Taneytown, Emma Ingham and Ellen Zimmerman, both of Bendersville, PA; sisters, Katrina Bunnell of Parkton, NC, Teresa Masser of Falling Waters, WV, and Candy Holly of Frederick; and sister-in-law, Elaine Luedtke of Port St. Lucie, FL. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the funeral home with her pastor, the Rev. Mario Conliffe officiating. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Marriottsville. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. George's Episcopal Church, 2434 Cape Horn Road, Hampstead, MD 21074.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 20, 2019