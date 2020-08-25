1/1
Sandra M. Farmer
Sandra Marion Farmer, age 76, of Sykesville, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Born January 10, 1944, in Wellingborough, (Northampton), England, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Waite and Caroline Eaves Waite Stokes. She was the wife of John R. Farmer, Sr. of Sykesville. Sandra had worked as a nurses aid at the former Baltimore County General Hospital, Randallstown. She later worked for Deer Park Building Supply. Sandra married her husband John while he was serving in the US armed services in England. In 1962, she came to the U.S. along with her husband and son John. She was a longtime member of Granite Presbyterian Church, Granite and a long time member of the League of Maryland Horseman. Surviving in addition to her husband are son John R. Farmer, Jr. of Baltimore; daughter Sharon Yana Baker of Sykesville; brother Bill Waite of Wellingborough, England; grandchildren: J. Michael Baker and wife Mary of Sykesville and Sabrina A. Baker Rogers and husband Justin of Sykesville and great-grandchildren: Carolynn and James Baker. She was predeceased by grandson John Michael Baker and several siblings. A virtual memorial service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 1pm with Pastor Terrence Alspaugh officiating. The family is inviting anyone who wishes to attend virtually to do so via this link. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86558880027?pwd=djcwTTdwdEwwV1ArbG51ZVZRd3p6UT09 Those desiring may make memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
