Sandra Macdonald
1940 - 2020
Sandra Marie Macdonald, 79, of Catonsville, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her residence at the Charlestown Senior Living Community. Born October 19, 1940 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, she was a daughter of the late William and Susan Neill Dunlop. She was the wife of the late Brian G. Macdonald, who died in 2018. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Macdonald had worked as a meat wrapper at the Giant in Owings Mills. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family. Surviving are her daughters and son-in-law, Suzanne H. Endlich of Elkridge and Angela M. and Gregory T. Rogers of Hanover, PA; grandson, Brian Troy Clements; granddaughter, Haleigh M.S. Rogers; great grandson, Trenton Troy Clements; sisters, Patsy Anderson, Valerie Parr and Heather Brown; and brother, William Dunlop. Due to current health and safety concerns, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date and due notice will be given. The family would like to offer special thanks to Dr. Kalla and the entire staff at St. Agnes Cancer Center; the residents and staff of the Charlestown Senior Living Community; and Gilchrist Hospice Care. We appreciate everything you have done for our family. Memorials are suggested to the St. Agnes Cancer Center, 3407 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229; Gilchrist Hospice Care, ATTN: Dionne Savage, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031; or the Charlestown Senior Living Community Benevolent Fund, 715 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. Arrangements have been entrusted to ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 17, 2020.
