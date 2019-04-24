Sandra Lee Montrose, 79, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, formerly of Sykesville, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Manatawny Manor in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Born December 23, 1939 in Queens County, New York, New York, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Virginia Hoger Wunnenberg. She was the wife of the late Jack Montrose who died in 1999. They had been married for 12 years. She had worked as a secretary in the insurance industry. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was the last of her immediate family. Sandra is survived by daughter and son-in-law Lauren and Chuck Rollman, grandchildren Tara McPhate, Amber Pineiro and Christopher Rollman and great grandchildren Molly McPhate and Jadyen Pineiro. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 11:00 AM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home & Monument Company, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends today from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 24, 2019