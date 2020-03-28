Santa Hickey, 77, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, March 25, at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore. She was the wife of William W. Hickey of Littlestown. Born June 15, 1942 in Baltimore, Santa was the daughter of the late Charles & Santa (Gordanio) Tumminello. She was a high school graduate, a homemaker and was employed with Weis Markets. Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughters: Carol Ann Phipps of Annapolis, Jacqueline Miller of Littlestown, Karen Wilkinson & Kenny of Upperco, MD and Kimberly Altvater of Westminster; her 4 grandchildren: Wesley & Haley Miller and Ashley & Amber Altvater; her great granddaughter, Aubrey Gardner and her brother, Vincent Tumminello of Baltimore. Santa was predeceased by her sister, Cosima Tumminelllo. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown. Santa loved playing bingo and being with her family and friends. Viewing and Graveside Service are private. She will be interred in the parish cemetery with Rev. C. Anthony Miller officiating. Memorials in Santa's name may be sent to her church @ 29 S. Queen St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 28, 2020