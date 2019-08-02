Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Church of the Ascension (Stone Church) 23 N. Court St. Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah "Sally" Elaine (Speicher) Booth, 74, of Westminster, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Johns Hopkins Hospital after an extended illness. Born on August 30, 1944 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Marcellus and W. Glenn Speicher, MD. She was the wife of the late Dr. David Lippincott Booth. She was a 1962 graduate of Samuel Ready School for Girls and attended Penn Hall Junior College. She obtained her B.A. in Elementary Education from Towson State University and worked as a teacher early in her career. For most of her working life, she was the office manager for her husband's business; Carroll County Veterinary Clinic. She was a life-long member of Church of the Ascension, a long-standing member of Carroll Garden Club and life-member of the Carroll County Agriculture Center. She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, her family farm and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Kathryn "Katie" E. Booth Corbin and Michael Anthony Corbin of Westminster; brother W. Glenn Speicher, Jr. of Taneytown; sister Mary Elizabeth "Sug" Gillin of Havertown, PA; grandchildren Lily Elizabeth Corbin, Evelyn Rose Corbin and David Anthony Corbin, sister-in-law Susan Houle of Danville, VT and brother-in-law Creighton Booth of Slatington, PA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sons Michael Lippincott Booth, David Speicher Booth and Lawrence Lippincott Booth and sister Alice Diane Blubaugh. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Church of the Ascension (Stone Church), 23 N. Court St., Westminster, MD 21157 with Rev. Samuel Nsengiyumva officiating. Interment will follow in Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Sarah "Sally" Elaine (Speicher) Booth, 74, of Westminster, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Johns Hopkins Hospital after an extended illness. Born on August 30, 1944 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Marcellus and W. Glenn Speicher, MD. She was the wife of the late Dr. David Lippincott Booth. She was a 1962 graduate of Samuel Ready School for Girls and attended Penn Hall Junior College. She obtained her B.A. in Elementary Education from Towson State University and worked as a teacher early in her career. For most of her working life, she was the office manager for her husband's business; Carroll County Veterinary Clinic. She was a life-long member of Church of the Ascension, a long-standing member of Carroll Garden Club and life-member of the Carroll County Agriculture Center. She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, her family farm and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Kathryn "Katie" E. Booth Corbin and Michael Anthony Corbin of Westminster; brother W. Glenn Speicher, Jr. of Taneytown; sister Mary Elizabeth "Sug" Gillin of Havertown, PA; grandchildren Lily Elizabeth Corbin, Evelyn Rose Corbin and David Anthony Corbin, sister-in-law Susan Houle of Danville, VT and brother-in-law Creighton Booth of Slatington, PA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sons Michael Lippincott Booth, David Speicher Booth and Lawrence Lippincott Booth and sister Alice Diane Blubaugh. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Church of the Ascension (Stone Church), 23 N. Court St., Westminster, MD 21157 with Rev. Samuel Nsengiyumva officiating. Interment will follow in Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 2, 2019

