Sarah Bringman
1915 - 2020
Sarah Dosia Bringman, 105, of Westminster, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Dove House after a brief illness. Born January 24, 1915 in Toronto, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Bess Bailey (nee Brandt) of Wakeman, Ohio. She was the wife of the late Daniel W. Bringman who died in 1993. She was a 1932 graduate of the Western Reserve High School in Wakeman, Ohio and Oberlin College. She was employed as a cafeteria worker at Woodmore Elementary and Woodlawn Sr. High Schools in Baltimore County, MD. She was a member of Westminster United Methodist Church and the VFW of Westminster where she was a treasurer of the Ladies Auxiliary for a time. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, bingo, playing cards and traveling around the U.S. For many years she enjoyed her winter months in Eustis, Florida with her friends, Red Hat Club and going to exercise class. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Lewis and Vicki Bringman of Baltimore; daughters and sons-in-law Carol and Jack Matulionis of Catonsville and Sarah and Rodney Vacca of Westminster; loving grandmother of John and wife Kerrie Matulionis of Marathon, FL, Beth and husband Godfrey Little of Plant City, FL; Chris and husband Scott Martin of Westminster, MD and Brad and wife Devon Vacca of Westminster, MD; adorable great-grandchildren Ryan, Ashley and Brandon Martin, Caylee and Braden Vacca, all of Westminster, Alesha West Collins and Sarah Little. Also surviving is a sister Barbara and husband Ross Baird of Wakeman, Ohio. She was predeceased by a great-grandson Joshua West. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be announced in the next few days. Interment will be held at Garrison Forest Veteran's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
