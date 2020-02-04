Sarah W. H. Fiocco, 58, of Westminster, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Born in Catonsville on January 5, 1962, she was the daughter of the late John Delano Hanzsche and Margaret C. Howell Hanzsche. Survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Vincent J. Fiocco, III. Sarah began her career in the Wine and Spirit industry as a salesperson and rose to become District Sales Manager for DC and Maryland with Constellation Brands. An impressive achievement in a typically male-dominated industry. Sarah was very generous with her time and love for family and friends; always concerned for others. Her primary focus was her three daughters, her extended family and her gardens. These will remain our focus as we navigate the future. In addition to her husband Sarah is survived by her three beautiful daughters Lauren, Margaret (Peggy), and Catherine; five siblings John D. Hanzsche, III, Laura L. Hanzsche, James "Jimmy" Hanzsche and wife Trish, Mary "Polly" Jessup and husband Mark, and Thomas "Tom" Hanzsche and wife Kerry; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a small donation to the or any animal rescue service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 4, 2020