Sarah Jane Thomas
1932 - 2020
Sarah Jane Thomas, 88, a long-time resident of Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore. Born August 21, 1932 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late James Frederick Offutt and Sarah Elizabeth Offutt. Sarah grew up in the Cockeysville area and graduated from the Hannah More Academy in Reisterstown. After raising her children, she worked in real estate development and as a realtor for several years. Sarah's kind heart and humor will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving are son, Timothy S. Thomas and wife Stephnie of Westminster; daughter, Rebecca "Becky" S. Holm and husband Ed of Newport, N.C.; grandchildren, Josiah and Esther Thomas, Corey and Sarah Mitchell; great-granddaughter, Hallei Mitchell. She was predeceased by a brother, James Frederick Offutt, Jr. Due to the current health pandemic, a memorial service and celebration of Sarah's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sherwood Episcopal Church Perpetual Care which seeks to preserve the historic graveyard (5 Sherwood Rd., Cockeysville, MD 20130).

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
