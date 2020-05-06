Scherl D. Reid, 78, of Westminster, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House following an extended illness. Born on November 6, 1941 in Pulaski, Virginia, he was the son of the late John Wesley and Ora Mae (Martin) Reid. He is survived by his wife of 12 years Connie Reid. He was pre-deceased by his first wife, Marilyn Reid in 2006 and daughter, Robin Wyndham in 1995. Scherl was a graduate of Kenwood High School, and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He retired from General Motors after more than 30 years. He was a faithful member of Church of the Open Door. He and his first wife started the Good Shepherd Class a ministry for the physically and mentally disabled. Before his illness he led weekly Bible studies at local nursing homes. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and enjoyed carpentry work and gardening. Surviving in addition to his wife Connie are daughters, Renee Reid of Hagerstown, and Rebekah Albaugh and husband Allen of Union Bridge; sister, Teresa Hudson of Rocky Mt., N.C.; step-children, Joel Miller of Westminster and Sharla Pabst of Cockeysville. Also surviving are six grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be private at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg, with Pastor Tim Leaman of Calvary Baptist Church officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.



