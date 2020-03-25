Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Scott Kennedy Wilson III


1953 - 2020
Scott Kennedy Wilson III Obituary
Scott Kennedy Wilson, III, 66, of Westminster, Maryland, died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home. Born September 29, 1953 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Scott Kennedy Wilson and Margaret Ann Wilson. Scott was named after his father and great-grandfather. He enjoyed music, especially playing guitar, and was in a band in his 20's. His interests included family history, cars, and the railroad. He was a jack of all trades and currently worked as a grounds keeper and maintenance man in the building he lived in. He previously worked for Gordon Miller Music, worked as an electrician, and studied to be an Engineer at engineer school while working with Conrail and Amtrak. Scott was a very kind and compassionate man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Surviving him are his companion of 20 years, Ruth Marie Peltzer of Westminster; sister, Barbara L. Bohlin and husband Ralph of Phoenix, MD. A private graveside service will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in Baltimore, MD. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 25, 2020
