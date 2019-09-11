Scott LeRoy Spies, 61, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at his home. Born on August 29, 1958, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late William and Evelyn Holsinger Spies. He was the loving husband of Linda Eutsler-Spies. Scott worked as a manager and supervisor for Millennium Chemicals for many years. He was an avid tennis player and played at the Carroll Tennis Club in Finksburg, MD. Scott loved boating and fishing, and he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandson. Surviving him in addition to his wife are children: Crystal LeGayle Spies, and Nina Leonara Turner and significant other Richard Shuey, grandchild: Thomas Richard Allen Shuey, and a brother: William Spies, II. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 11 am at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 11, 2019