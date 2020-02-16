Carroll County Times

Scott Parks

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Parks.
Service Information
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD
20715
(301)-805-5544
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Scott Parks of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away just shy of his 47th birthday due to complications of his ongoing battle with cancer. After graduation from Arundel High School, he attended Salisbury University and Towson University. Scott was a longtime, popular bartender and waiter in Annapolis and could be seen around town walking his devoted dog Goose. He enjoyed kayaking, socializing with friends and family and cheering for the Baltimore Ravens. He especially enjoyed spending time with his nephews. He will be dearly missed by his mother Linda Parks, his father Joshua Parks (Mary Ellen), his brother Jason Parks (Kate) and nephews Andrew, Matthew, Ryan and Michael Parks. He is also survived by his uncles: Earl Watson (Tina), Douglas Parks (Suzanne), Donald Parks (Lynda), Ted Parks (Susan) and many cousins. Scott loved and was greatly loved by his family, his friends and Goose, his Chesapeake Bay Retriever. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 6pm to 8pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD where a celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made, in Scott's name, to SPCA of Anne Arundel County 1815 Bay Ridge Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403 or University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, 7601 Osler Drive, Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Bowie, MD   (301) 805-5544
funeral home direction icon