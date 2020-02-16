Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Parks. View Sign Service Information Beall Funeral Home 6512 NW Crain Hwy Bowie , MD 20715 (301)-805-5544 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Beall Funeral Home 6512 NW Crain Hwy Bowie , MD 20715 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Beall Funeral Home 6512 NW Crain Hwy Bowie , MD 20715 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Scott Parks of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away just shy of his 47th birthday due to complications of his ongoing battle with cancer. After graduation from Arundel High School, he attended Salisbury University and Towson University. Scott was a longtime, popular bartender and waiter in Annapolis and could be seen around town walking his devoted dog Goose. He enjoyed kayaking, socializing with friends and family and cheering for the Baltimore Ravens. He especially enjoyed spending time with his nephews. He will be dearly missed by his mother Linda Parks, his father Joshua Parks (Mary Ellen), his brother Jason Parks (Kate) and nephews Andrew, Matthew, Ryan and Michael Parks. He is also survived by his uncles: Earl Watson (Tina), Douglas Parks (Suzanne), Donald Parks (Lynda), Ted Parks (Susan) and many cousins. Scott loved and was greatly loved by his family, his friends and Goose, his Chesapeake Bay Retriever. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 6pm to 8pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD where a celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made, in Scott's name, to SPCA of Anne Arundel County 1815 Bay Ridge Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403 or University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, 7601 Osler Drive, Towson, MD 21204.

Scott Parks of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away just shy of his 47th birthday due to complications of his ongoing battle with cancer. After graduation from Arundel High School, he attended Salisbury University and Towson University. Scott was a longtime, popular bartender and waiter in Annapolis and could be seen around town walking his devoted dog Goose. He enjoyed kayaking, socializing with friends and family and cheering for the Baltimore Ravens. He especially enjoyed spending time with his nephews. He will be dearly missed by his mother Linda Parks, his father Joshua Parks (Mary Ellen), his brother Jason Parks (Kate) and nephews Andrew, Matthew, Ryan and Michael Parks. He is also survived by his uncles: Earl Watson (Tina), Douglas Parks (Suzanne), Donald Parks (Lynda), Ted Parks (Susan) and many cousins. Scott loved and was greatly loved by his family, his friends and Goose, his Chesapeake Bay Retriever. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 6pm to 8pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD where a celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made, in Scott's name, to SPCA of Anne Arundel County 1815 Bay Ridge Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403 or University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, 7601 Osler Drive, Towson, MD 21204. Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close