Scott Wesley LeCompte died suddenly on February 1, 2019. Scott attended Liberty High School, Eldersburg, Md, 1996, and worked in the concrete business. He loved sports, Nintendo, his cat, and his friends. He had a charismatic personality, a great sense of humor, and a desire to make people happy. He will be greatly missed by his friends, his family, and his soulmate, Holly. He will leave behind his loving mother, Pam Griese, and his step father, Henry Griese, his brother Gerry LeCompte, his sister, Tracey LeCompte Ewers, step brother Henry Griese and step sister, Laurie Sell, and his aunts and uncles: Lisa Darby and Bob Banta, Dawn and Danny Joyner, Kenny and Sharon LeCompte, and Rob and Margot LeCompte, as well as countless members of the LeCompte, Griese, and Darby families. Rest in peace, my son. Viewing will be on Wednesday, February 6, from 5:00 to 7:15 pm, immediately followed by a Prayer Service, at Haight Funeral Home and Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road (Rt 32), Sykesville, Md. In lieu of flowers, please hug a child, a loved one, or a friend in remembrance. Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary