Sean Joseph O'Connor, 21, of Reisterstown, formerly of Finksburg passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at home.Born June 3, 1997, in Baltimore, he was the son of James L. and Joann B. (Tivvis) O'Connor of Finksburg.Sean was an honor student and a 2015 graduate of Westminster High School. While attending high school, he was dually enrolled in Carroll Community College. He was currently working as a cable splicer for Leading Technology Solutions and formerly worked at Belisimo's Ristorante in Finksburg.Sean was a cinephile and an avid listener and creator of music. He also enjoyed reading and writing in his spare time.Surviving in addition to his parents are loving brother and best friend, James R. O'Connor; aunts and uncles Trish & Mike Moore, Mary & John Lehman, Joe & Aileen Tivvis, Sharon O'Connor and David O'Connor. Also survived by 7 cousins.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at LifePoint Church, 1701 Emory Road, Reisterstown, MD.Memorial contributions may be made in Sean's name to the Literacy Council of Carroll County, 255 Clifton Blvd, Suite 314, Westminster, MD 21157 (

