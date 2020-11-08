1/1
Selby Black
1933 - 2020
Selby M. "Buddy" Black, 86 of Union Bridge passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday November 5th, 2020. Born December 22, 1933, he was the son of Vernon "Bill" & Charlotte (Keeney) Black. He was the husband of 62 years to Sara F. Gesibert Black, whom he married in 1958. He graduated from Frederick High School in 1953. He had a variety of jobs, including farming in his early years, owner of an insulation & barn painting business, construction, equipment mechanic and retiring from Martin Marietta at the age of 65. He proudly served on the Union Bridge Town Council. After retirement he worked for the Town of Union Bridge and cared for lawns. He was a member of both Libertytown & Union Bridge Lions Clubs, serving as president for each and served as the convalescent equipment coordinator for many years. He was also a member of the Taneytown Gun Club, Farmer Bureau & Union Bridge Church of the Brethren. Selby was an avid outdoorsman, especially enjoying hunting, fishing, boating, and gardening. He enjoyed family vacations and weekends at their cottage in West Virginia. He loved collecting John Deere lawn tractors, guns, and vintage cast fishing reels. He enjoyed photography, including wedding photography. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and friends, playing cards, weekly breakfast club and hosting an annual Memorial Day picnic. He loved animals including his faithful beagle Max and cat Tommy. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children Diane Brosius and husband Brad of Dover, PA, Loriane Black and husband Paul of Westminster, MD, and Sariane Condon and husband Michael of New Windsor, MD; grandchildren: Heather Callaghan and husband Brett, Ben Brosius and wife Shelley, Randee Black, Matthew Black and wife Aryn, Zachery Condon and Thomas Condon; great grandchildren: Eleanor & Lila Callaghan, Brady, Kori "Peaches", & Jace Black; sister Marian Kennedy and husband Bob O'Neil, brother Michael Black and sister in law Bonnie Phillips and numerous sisters and brothers in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his lifelong friend Lee Baltzell. A graveside will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery, 13356 Glissans Mill Rd, Mt Airy, MD 21771. Wearing of masks and social distancing must be observed. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Union Bridge Lions Club, PO Box 5 Union Bridge, MD 21791, Libertytown Lions Club, PO Box 193 Libertytown, MD 21762 or Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, PO Box 518, Union Bridge, MD 21791. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Locust Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
6 East Broadway
Union Bridge, MD 21791
(410) 775-7200
Memories & Condolences

November 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Robert L Cole
Coworker
November 7, 2020
Sara, I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers.
Cheri Babibgton Thompson
Friend
November 7, 2020
Our memories of Selby are fresh in our hearts at this time. Although we haven’t seen him much in the past few years, he will be greatly missed. We are glad we did get to see him not too long ago at breakfast in Union Bridge and had a chance to talk and bring back a few fond memories. Selby, we miss you.
Dan and Shelva Schoberg
Friend
