Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Turf Valley Resort 2700 Turf Valley Road Ellicott City , MD

Shannon Renee Sharpe, age 49, of Sykesville passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, surrounded by family at Carroll Hospice's Dove House. Born June 29, 1970, in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of Elaine Deskin Briggs of Glenelg and the late Michael David Deskin. She was the wife of Michael Wayne Sharpe for 15 years. Shannon was a realtor with the Bob and Ronna Real Estate Group in Ellicott City. She was a graduate of Glenelg High School, Class of 1988. She enjoyed spending time with her sons and family. Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are sons: Nathan Michael Sharpe, Lucas Michael Sharpe and Landon Charles Sharpe all of Sykesville; sister and brother-in-law, Tonya and Jason Masters of Westminster; brother and sister-in-law, Michael D., II and Elena Deskin of Sykesville; step-father Gary Briggs of Glenelg; step-brother and his wife, Gary, Jr. and Michelle Briggs of Hampstead; step-sister, Karen Waganer of Freeland, MD; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charles M. and Sharon L. Sharpe of Woodbine; grandmother, Marion Sirk of Lisbon and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David B. and Cindi Sharpe of Mt. Airy. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 5pm at Turf Valley Resort, 2700 Turf Valley Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042, There will be a reception immediately following the service at Turf Valley Resort. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers an account has been established to benefit Shannon's sons. Those desiring may make checks payable to Nathan, Lucas and Landon Sharpe and send to BB&T, Attn: Kelli Self 193 E. Main St. Westminster, MD 21157. Should you have any questions please contact Kelli Self at 443-605-9054.

