Sharon Adair McCoy passed away on May 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 55 years of Douglas McCoy; Loving mother of Kathy White (Art), Patrick McCoy (Stephanie) and Kelly Cullison; dear grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 1. Sharon is also survived by her sister Colleen McPherson (Tom) and brother Mike Kraus (Janet). She loved her family very much and will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Friday May 8, 2020 from 10 AM until 1 PM. A graveside service will be held on Friday May 8, 2020 at 2 PM at Lakeview Memorial Park 2724 Liberty Road Sykesville, Maryland 21784.



