Sharon Adair McCoy
Sharon Adair McCoy passed away on May 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 55 years of Douglas McCoy; Loving mother of Kathy White (Art), Patrick McCoy (Stephanie) and Kelly Cullison; dear grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 1. Sharon is also survived by her sister Colleen McPherson (Tom) and brother Mike Kraus (Janet). She loved her family very much and will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Friday May 8, 2020 from 10 AM until 1 PM. A graveside service will be held on Friday May 8, 2020 at 2 PM at Lakeview Memorial Park 2724 Liberty Road Sykesville, Maryland 21784.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Calling hours
10:00 - 1:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
MAY
8
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Lakeview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
