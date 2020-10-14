1/1
Sharon Appling
1951 - 2020
Sharon Ann Appling, 69, of Hampstead, passed away at her home on October 12, 2020. Born July 26, 1951 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Anna (Kelch) Tobias, wife of John William Appling. She was a graduate of the Institute of Notre Dame. She enjoyed family, steamed crabs, travel, shopping and games. In addition to her husband of 50 years, she is survived by her daughter, Alisha Haggart of Hampstead, MD; son, Ryan Appling of Hampstead, MD; sister, Dana Buffington of Catonsville, MD; brother in law, Hugh Buffington of Catonsville, MD; niece, Brittany Buffington of Westminster, Adrienne Buffington of Towson, MD; sister in law, Ginnie Conaway of Winston Salem, NC; brother in law Bill Forrest of Winston-Salem NC; daughter in law, Abby Appling of Spring Hill, TN; two granddaughters, Isadora of Sping Hill, TN, Eliose of Spring Hill, TN; two grandsons, Oliver of Spring Hill, TN, Simon of Spring Hill, TN. A celebration of her life will be held in early November. Memorials are suggested to the Carroll Hospice 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157.

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
