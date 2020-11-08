Sharon Dale Morgan, 65, of Manchester, MD, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home. Born on October 23, 1955, in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Bengt and Evelyn Sullivan Bjorkner. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Morgan, Sr. For many years, Sharon was employed with English American Tailoring. She enjoyed playing bingo, crossword puzzles, reading, and shopping. Surviving her are stepson: Joe Morgan, Jr. of Belleville, NJ, and sister, Debbie Bjorkner of Lyndhurst, NJ. Funeral services and interment are private. However, a memorial service will take place in New Jersey at a later date. Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com