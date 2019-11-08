On Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Carroll Hospital Center, Sharon L Yinger, 71, of Finksburg, MD found eternal peace. Born March 28, 1948, in Sykesville, she was the youngest of three daughters of the late Fred and Maude Schmidt (nee Teal). Sharon lived most of her life in Sykesville and in 1979 met her soul mate, Wayne Yinger Sr., who she would spend the next 30 years with until he passed in 2009. Sharon was a kind and gentle soul and will be missed by all those who knew her. Sharon is survived by her children from her first marriage to Roy Jones; Patricia Jones Fochler, Charles (Chucky) Jones and Donna Jones Rudder all of Florida, and Judith Jones Melson of Alabama; Her sister, Mazie (Punk) and Charles Martin of Stevensville, MD; Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; Her stepson, Wayne Yinger Jr., stepdaughter, Lorrie Yinger and her beloved Poochie. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia (Pat) Peach and brother-in-law Carroll Peach. The family would like to thank the community of Lakeview Village for their support during the final years of her journey. Particularly, her neighbors Charles and Samantha, Wilson and Janet and Mr. Will.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 8, 2019