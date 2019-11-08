Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon L. Yinger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Carroll Hospital Center, Sharon L Yinger, 71, of Finksburg, MD found eternal peace. Born March 28, 1948, in Sykesville, she was the youngest of three daughters of the late Fred and Maude Schmidt (nee Teal). Sharon lived most of her life in Sykesville and in 1979 met her soul mate, Wayne Yinger Sr., who she would spend the next 30 years with until he passed in 2009. Sharon was a kind and gentle soul and will be missed by all those who knew her. Sharon is survived by her children from her first marriage to Roy Jones; Patricia Jones Fochler, Charles (Chucky) Jones and Donna Jones Rudder all of Florida, and Judith Jones Melson of Alabama; Her sister, Mazie (Punk) and Charles Martin of Stevensville, MD; Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; Her stepson, Wayne Yinger Jr., stepdaughter, Lorrie Yinger and her beloved Poochie. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia (Pat) Peach and brother-in-law Carroll Peach. The family would like to thank the community of Lakeview Village for their support during the final years of her journey. Particularly, her neighbors Charles and Samantha, Wilson and Janet and Mr. Will.

On Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Carroll Hospital Center, Sharon L Yinger, 71, of Finksburg, MD found eternal peace. Born March 28, 1948, in Sykesville, she was the youngest of three daughters of the late Fred and Maude Schmidt (nee Teal). Sharon lived most of her life in Sykesville and in 1979 met her soul mate, Wayne Yinger Sr., who she would spend the next 30 years with until he passed in 2009. Sharon was a kind and gentle soul and will be missed by all those who knew her. Sharon is survived by her children from her first marriage to Roy Jones; Patricia Jones Fochler, Charles (Chucky) Jones and Donna Jones Rudder all of Florida, and Judith Jones Melson of Alabama; Her sister, Mazie (Punk) and Charles Martin of Stevensville, MD; Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; Her stepson, Wayne Yinger Jr., stepdaughter, Lorrie Yinger and her beloved Poochie. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia (Pat) Peach and brother-in-law Carroll Peach. The family would like to thank the community of Lakeview Village for their support during the final years of her journey. Particularly, her neighbors Charles and Samantha, Wilson and Janet and Mr. Will. Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close