Vance, Sharon Lee (Jobes), Westminster, Maryland, passed away stubbornly, surrounded by her family on March 18, 2020. Predeceased by her Mother, Marie and Father, Keith; Survived by her husband, Jason Vance; Step-mother, Lana Jobes and parents-in-law Ruth and Mike Carski; her daughter Jessica (George) Hunger; grandchildren Olivia, Matthew and Nathan; Sisters Susan (Guy) Hoote, Kimberly (Tony) Cenzi, and Melissa (Bob) Hickman; Brother, Stephen Swieton; Cousin Rhonda (Erick) Cutshaw; many loving nieces and nephews; pups, Gimli and Porter; her beloved car, Meatball and motorcycle, Speedie. A dedicated teacher and emotional support human for her dog, Porter, she was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, motorcyclist, genealogist, half-marathoner, jokester and flamingo-holic. Her legendary Christmas cookies and silent-but-deadly sense of humor will be missed by all. A 'Sharon-palooza' memorial event will be held when it is safe to do so. In remembrance of Sharon, please make a donation to a charity that is near and dear to your heart.
Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020