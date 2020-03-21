Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Lee Vance. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vance, Sharon Lee (Jobes), Westminster, Maryland, passed away stubbornly, surrounded by her family on March 18, 2020. Predeceased by her Mother, Marie and Father, Keith; Survived by her husband, Jason Vance; Step-mother, Lana Jobes and parents-in-law Ruth and Mike Carski; her daughter Jessica (George) Hunger; grandchildren Olivia, Matthew and Nathan; Sisters Susan (Guy) Hoote, Kimberly (Tony) Cenzi, and Melissa (Bob) Hickman; Brother, Stephen Swieton; Cousin Rhonda (Erick) Cutshaw; many loving nieces and nephews; pups, Gimli and Porter; her beloved car, Meatball and motorcycle, Speedie. A dedicated teacher and emotional support human for her dog, Porter, she was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, motorcyclist, genealogist, half-marathoner, jokester and flamingo-holic. Her legendary Christmas cookies and silent-but-deadly sense of humor will be missed by all. A 'Sharon-palooza' memorial event will be held when it is safe to do so. In remembrance of Sharon, please make a donation to a charity that is near and dear to your heart.

