Sharon Lois Tracey, 75, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home. Born February 7, 1945 in Baltimore, she was the cherished daughter of the late Louis Henry and Thelma Gardner Wheeler. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Louis Tracey. Sharon was a graduate of Edmondson High School. She worked as a phone operator for Target and was a current and longtime volunteer at Carroll Hospital Center and Carroll Hospice Dove House. Sharon enjoyed dancing and going on cruises. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her. Surviving Sharon are daughters Kim Skipper of Taneytown, and Karen L. Girton and husband Stephen of Baltimore; grandchildren Jim Skipper, Matt Girton and Michael Girton; sister Linda Hakes; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother Lewis Wheeler. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 and Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Sykesville. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to JDRF P.O. Box 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920 or https://www.jdrf.org/maryland/ Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 8, 2020.