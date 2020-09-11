Sharon Rankin Logue, 67 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 in the Johns Hopkins Hospital of Baltimore, MD. Born July 29, 1953 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Austin L., Sr. and Myrtle Hensly Rankin Meckley. Sharon was employed as a clerical specialist by the Johns Hopkins Hospital of Baltimore, MD. She is survived by her son, Max Schulte, Jr.; daughter, Rissa Godwin; four grandchildren; brothers, Austin L. Rankin, Jr., Robert L. Rankin, Sr., Joseph L. Rankin, John L. Rankin and Frank L. Rankin; and sister, Vicky L. Strine. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Andrew Logue. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Cecil County in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store