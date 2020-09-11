1/1
Sharon R. Logue
1953 - 2020
Sharon Rankin Logue, 67 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 in the Johns Hopkins Hospital of Baltimore, MD. Born July 29, 1953 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Austin L., Sr. and Myrtle Hensly Rankin Meckley. Sharon was employed as a clerical specialist by the Johns Hopkins Hospital of Baltimore, MD. She is survived by her son, Max Schulte, Jr.; daughter, Rissa Godwin; four grandchildren; brothers, Austin L. Rankin, Jr., Robert L. Rankin, Sr., Joseph L. Rankin, John L. Rankin and Frank L. Rankin; and sister, Vicky L. Strine. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Andrew Logue. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Cecil County in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
