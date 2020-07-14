It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Sharon Lynn Romano, née Taylor, at the age of 71. Sharon was born in Washington D.C. on July 1, 1949 and passed peacefully at the Dove House in Westminster, Maryland on July 12, 2020 after a brief bout of acute myeloid leukemia. Sharon dedicated her life to nursing and helping others. She retired as an RN from GBMC Hospital after 37 years, but found she could not retire her passion and continued her work at Carroll Hospital Center until just weeks prior to her passing. Not only did she positively impact the lives of her patients, she also made many lifelong friendships with those she worked with over the years. She will certainly be missed by all. Sharon is predeceased by her beloved father, Alvin Taylor, and mother, Virginia (Taylor) Dietrich, as well as her beloved son-in-law, David Allan DeVincent. Sharon was a loving mother to her daughters, Karen Marks and Debbie DeVincent, and her son, Andrew Manning, as well as to her son-in-law, David Marks. If you knew Sharon you already know that the bright lights in her life were her two granddaughters who she spoiled and loved so much, Allison DeVincent and Kayla Marks. Family has always been very important to Sharon and she was fortunate to have wonderful siblings in Larry Taylor, Richard Taylor, Greg Taylor, and Kathy Lesnett. She was also a proud aunt to several nieces and nephews. Sharon specifically asked for a Celebration of Life gathering where her friends and family could come together to share stories and celebrate the life she lived. Due to Covid 19 restrictions we are unable to schedule such an event at this time but plan to do so as soon as possible when restrictions are lifted. For those that wish to make a donation in her name, please consider one to the Dove House, in Westminster, MD where she was taken such good care of in her final days.



