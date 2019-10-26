Sharon Lynn VanSant (nee Valentine), age 66, of Marion, VA, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born Sept 16, 1953 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rodney E. Valentine Sr and the late Mary L. Warfield (nee Wantz). She was retired, enjoying spending time with her family and friends. Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Kristin VanSant, Matthew and Jennifer VanSant, grandchildren Matthew, Brendan, Jacob, Alexis, and Tyler, brothers Rodney and Richard Valentine, sister Barbara Wissinger, stepfather George Warfield, stepsisters Julie Ann Bouley and Vickie Cheek, and best friend Connie Kerley.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 26, 2019