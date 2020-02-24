Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shawn Earp. View Sign Service Information Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home 26401 Ridge Road Damascus , MD 20872 (301)-253-2138 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Damascus Road Community Church Mt Airy , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shawn Michael Earp, 34 of Walkersville, Md died suddenly Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. He was born on Feb 6, 1985 and was the loving son of Tina Earp Flannery and the late Larry Albert Earp. Shawn grew up in the New Market area and graduated from Linganore High School. He was very gifted and thoroughly enjoyed baseball art and music. He took immense pride in his work as a hardscape artist. He is survived by his son Holden Larry Earp, finance Carolyn Jean and her children Addie and JT, brother Brandon Earp and girlfriend Wendy, step-dad Jerry and step brothers Phil and Jerry and nieces and nephews, Aunts Cindy, Brenda and Cheryl and Uncle Ruben and cousins -Evan, Lauren, Nicole and Ethan. He was predeceased by grandparents-Frank and Marion Thomas and Albert and Connie Earp. A Celebration of life service will be held at Damascus Road Community Church in Mt Airy, Md. Friday, Feb 28, 2020 at 11 am. A reception will follow immediately at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Holden Larry Earp's trust fund at Shawn's service, to the Go Fund Me page or by mail to Tina Earp Flannery at 10326 Old Annapolis Rd, Walkersville, Md. 21793 Online condolences may be shared with the family at

