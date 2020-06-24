Sheila Collins Bradley
1944 - 2020
Sheila Collins Bradley 76 of Hampstead, passed away on June 22, 2020 in Westminster, Md, due to an extended illness. Her passing was not related to the coronavirus. Born January 27th 1944 in Perth Western Australia, She was the daughter of the late James & Sheila ( DeVilla) Pavey.Wife of the late Ralston Collins ('75) and James Bradley ('98). Predeceased by her 2 Sons Carl Owen & Charles Ernest Meeker. A 4 year resident at Longview Healthcare facilty where she loved to play bingo. She loved Spending time with her family, Singing and Joking around. She was a Championship Ballroom dancer in the early 80's. Surviving are her daughter Heather Collins Mendigorin and Husband Rey of Hampstead, Daughter in law Ana Meeker Christophe of New Jersey. 4 Grand daughters Mia, Elina & Alecia Mendigorin, Daisy Ana Meeker, and 1 Grandson Nicholas Mendigorin A Memorial service will take place in Morristown N.J. at a later date. Memorial Contributions can be made in her name to Mental Health America Mhanational.org

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
