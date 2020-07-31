On July 24, 2020, SHEILA KAPPER, 71, of Owings Mills, MD, daughter of the late Concetto (Connie) and Mary DiMario; beloved wife of the late Ivan Kapper; devoted mother of Jeffrey, Joy (Jonathan) Martin, Jay, Jill, and Jodi (Christopher) Mitchell; dear grandmother of Selah, Naomi, and Edwin Martin, Brooklynn and Journey Pearce, and Alyssa and Gavin Mitchell; adored sister of the late Elaine Schwartz; sister-in-law of Joan Kapper and the late Murray Kapper; loving aunt to Erica Bloom, Robin Segal, Sheri Pennartz, Leslie Sands, and David Kapper. Memorial service will be held in the backyard of 122 Embleton Road, Owings Mills, MD on Saturday, August 1 from 3-6 p.m.



