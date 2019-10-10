Sheila Fay Snyder, 67, of Westminster, died on October 9, 2019 at her home. Born on December 31, 1951 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late Charles Eugene Haines, Sr. and Betty Helen Haines. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Steve Allen Snyder. Sheila graduated from Westminster High School in 1969. She worked several years at Bullock's. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Shipley, and also a member of the VFW Post 467 Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her husband she is survived by son Mark Kemp; step sons Bruce Krumrine, Brian Krumrine, and Jesse Snyder; sister Linda Hook; brother Charles E. "Chick" Haines, Jr; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Zion United Methodist Church, 2716 Old Washington Road, Westminster. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Zion United Methodist Church. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

