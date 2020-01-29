Sheldon Lee Myers, Sr., 77 of Needmore, PA passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born in Hanover, PA on October 7, 1942, the second of 5 children, he lived most of his life in Carroll County, MD. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy, stationed for most of his commission in Keflavik, Iceland where he met his future wife Ingibjorg, whom he married in 1966. He spent his life as a truck driver, traveling from coast to coast, spending the last years of his career training drivers to safely operate 18 wheelers. Trains were his passion his entire life, spending countless hours making elaborate platforms. He also enjoyed watching football, doing jigsaw puzzles, spending time with his dogs Buckwheat & Patches & was an avid collector of everything bears. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years Ingibjorg Joney Kjartansdottir Myers, one sister Audrey L. Myers, his parents Earl T. Myers and Oneda I. Myers and one grandson Zachary Myers. Surviving are his son, Sheldon L Myers, Jr. of Dallastown, PA, his daughter Corina L Barnhart and husband Eric of Needmore, PA, Granddaughters Caitlin Myers and Julia Barnhart, Grandsons Colin Myers and Benjamin Barnhart, sister Brenda Robinson & husband Brian of Union Bridge, MD, brother David Myers & wife Darlene of Carlisle, PA & sister Elaine Stocks & husband Ed of Gettysburg, PA. Though not a man of many emotions, his pride was evident for his children and grandchildren. A funeral with military honors will be held at Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetary on Fri., Jan. 31 @ 11am, Flintstone, MD. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Legion Post 13 in Cumberland, MD or any Military Veterans Organization.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 29, 2020