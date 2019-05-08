Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry Kaye Shaffer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sherry Kaye Shaffer, 60, of Manchester, MD passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at her home. Born on October 14, 1958 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Bechtel and the late Anna Mae Sell Gobrecht and the step daughter of Dean Gobrecht. She was the lovely wife of Chester Arthur Shaffer.Sherry was an exceptional caretaker. She worked at a nursing home, and cleaned houses for the elderly throughout her life. Caring for others was her calling. Sherry enjoyed her flowers and watching birds. She was a member of St. Bartholomew United Church in Hanover, PA.Surviving in addition to her husband are her children: Drew David Chronister, Sr., and wife April, Paul James Chronister, step son: Chris Shaffer, daughter in law: JoEllen Shaffer, grandchildren: Drew David Chronister, Jr., Trinity Shaffer, Ty Shaffer, and Margaret Shaffer, siblings: James Bechtel, Lorrie Redding, Tricia Krysiak, and stepsisters: Karen Cramer, Carol Fishel, and Kathy Shanebrook.Sherry was predeceased by step-son: Chad Shaffer, Brothers: Rob Bechtel, and Steve Bechtel, and step sister: Cindy Gobrecht.A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, May 11 from 3:00 pm until time of service at 4:00 pm at St. Bartholomew United Church, 1204 Grand Valley Road, Hanover, PA 17331. Arrangements are being handled by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A. of Manchester, MD.Online condolences may be sent to at

