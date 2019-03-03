Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
More Obituaries for Sherry Thomas
Sherry L. Thomas

Sherry L. Thomas Obituary
On Friday, March 1st, 2019 at 10:45 PM, Sherry Thomas passed away at the age of 67. She was preceded in death by her parents Bernadine and Gordan Lucas. Sherry is lovingly remembered by her husband Robert Thomas, her sister Diane Trust, son Jason Thomas and son-in-Law Ricky Davis. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd, Sykesville, MD 21784 where a funeral service will be celebrated 10:30 am on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park, Eldersburg.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 3, 2019
