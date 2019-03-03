|
On Friday, March 1st, 2019 at 10:45 PM, Sherry Thomas passed away at the age of 67. She was preceded in death by her parents Bernadine and Gordan Lucas. Sherry is lovingly remembered by her husband Robert Thomas, her sister Diane Trust, son Jason Thomas and son-in-Law Ricky Davis. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd, Sykesville, MD 21784 where a funeral service will be celebrated 10:30 am on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park, Eldersburg.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 3, 2019