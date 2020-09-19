1/1
Shirl Greene
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirl Dorsey Greene, daughter of the late Francis B. Dorsey and Dorothy Robinson Dorsey, was born on August 23, 1968, in Brooklyn, New York. She moved to New Windsor, Maryland at an early age. She departed this life on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Shirl was baptized at an early age at Strawbridge United Methodist Church, New Windsor, MD. She loved the Lord and worked on various ministries as a faithful member. She sang on the young adult Praise Team. Shirl was educated in Carroll County Public Schools in Westminster, MD. She graduated from Westminster High School in the class of 1986. She played the bass clarinet and was a member of the Owls Marching Band. She had a great love for sports. She participated in the Junior Olympics. She played basketball and excelled on the track and field team. She broke county and state records for throwing the discus and shot put. After graduating from high school, Shirl attended George Mason University in Fairfax, VA. She received a Bachelor's Degree in 1991. While in college Shirl threw the hammer on the track and field team. She was inducted into the Carroll County Hall of Famers Class of 2008. Shirl was known for having a kind heart and an affectionate smile. She always shared compliments with others. Shirl began her professional career as an English educator at Westminster High School, her alma mater, from 1992 until 1997. She became a coach for the track and field team at Westminster High School. Shirl relocated to Orangeburg, South Carolina, and became a member of Exodus Baptist Church in Orangeburg, SC. She accepted a teaching position at Orangeburg School District 5 as an English educator from 1997 until 2018. She received a Master's Degree in 2003 from South Carolina State University, Orangeburg, SC. She taught in the education system for 26 years. She loved her students as if they were her own children. Shirl loved singing gospel songs, traveling and spending quality time with her mother and husband. Shirl was preceded in death by her father, Francis B. Dorsey, her paternal and maternal grandparents, and a number of uncles, aunts, and other relatives. Shirl leaves a rich legacy and fond memories to be cherished by her husband Michael Greene; mother Dorothy Robinson Dorsey; five aunts: Elaine Robinson (George) Sellers of Orangeburg, South Carolina, Mary Carter-Cross of Baltimore, Maryland, Sandy Dorsey of Baltimore, Maryland, Edith Curry of Glen Burnie, Maryland and Barbara Smith (Jeffery) of Washington, D.C.; seven uncles: Kenneth (Bertha) Dorsey of Jersey City, New Jersey, Leon Dorsey of Charlotte, North Carolina, John Dorsey of Baltimore, Maryland, James (Martha) Dorsey of Baltimore, Maryland, Nelson Bernard (Patricia) Dorsey of Westminster, Maryland, Malcolm Montgomery, Jr., and Michael Valdez of Orangeburg, South Carolina; two sisters-in-law: Rhonda Greene of Glen Burnie, Maryland and Marcia Greene of Washington, D.C.; grand aunts: Lillian (Robert) Ancrum of Orangeburg, South Carolina, and Ann (Charlie) Heyward of Holly Hill, South Carolina; grand uncles Marvin (Minnie) Montgomery, Jr. of Kansas City, Missouri, and Jimmy (Hazel) Montgomery of Holly Hill, South Carolina; best friend Cheryl White of Greenville, South Carolina; and a host of cousins all of whom will miss her dearly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC 29115
(803) 536-3200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
September 17, 2020
Shirl personified kindness, thoughtfulness, altruism with a sprinkle of competitiveness. I often reflect on how you treated me and all of us lucky enough to call you a friend during our time at WHS. Your legacy of how to treat and care for people will forever live on in my memory, and with the stories I share with my students.
JP Gourley
September 17, 2020
Ms. Dorsey was my 11th grade English teacher at Westminster High School. In 1993, I'm pretty sure it was her first year, and in one semester, she had a profound effect on my future. I still remember her returning a paper that I wrote. Her only comment was "Absolute Scholarship!" She went on to nominate me for a national writing award, and I later received a Governor's Citation and an article in the Carroll County Times. I'm certain that my college scholarships were very much in response to a first-year teacher who took the time to recognize her student's efforts. I've said Ms. Dorsey's name many times since 1993 - always with fondness and admiration. Opening the Carroll County Times and reading about her untimely passing as well as her stellar performance as an athlete has taken me down a road of memories that are all-too-fond. Please accept my sympathy for your loss, and may Shirl's memory be eternal.
Angela Nickolas
September 17, 2020
Shirl represented the WHS Track and Field Team at the highest possible level! Shirl was a leader and was determined to achieve her goals! Shirl was an opponent to be respected! Shirl practiced in any/all weather conditions,never missed practice! What a pleasure to have known her as an athlete and a friend to many! Her teammates  benefitted from her presence! God Bless!
Coach Bill Hill
September 17, 2020
I was saddened to hear of the passing of Sheril. She was an amazing and beautiful woman of God, who loved her family and friends. May God continue to comfort and strengthen each of you during this difficult time.
Carmella Mack Former Mail Lady
September 17, 2020
I am truly saddened by this news. I worked with Shirl for many years. She frequently came to my office to take a break and share a laugh or two. I can remember laughing until we both had tears streaming down our faces. I moved away and havent seen her in awhile, though we chatted occasionally. I will miss her robust laugh and her sincere friendship. God bless her family.
Sandra Rogers
September 16, 2020
Shirl Dorsey...the greatest high school thrower to ever come out of Carroll County. Three state discus championships and two state shot state championships. Helped the Westminster girls win the only team state Outdoor track & field championship in school history (boys or girls) On to George Mason where she may be The only athlete in CAA league history to win three throws (shot, discus and hammer. So much more than a superb athlete, Shirl could light up a room with her infectious smile and warm personality. Francis & Dorothy raised an angel and those of us who were lucky enough to know Shirl became better people for having that relationship. The Dorseys always made me feel welcome and I am blessed to have had them touch my life in a big way. Shirl reunites with Francis in a better place with no pain and suffering. Shirl, like your dad, you will be missed. For Dorothy, please hold onto the memories of a beautiful woman who touched so many lives and may you have Gods special peace, the peace that passes all understanding.
Doug Renner
September 16, 2020
I am so distraught over this news. I have so many wonderful memories of Shirl from high school and summer track. Sending my deepest sympathies.
Sarah Case
September 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy is with the many loved ones of Shirl. I have so many memories of our time together at WHS in the classroom and on the basketball court. She always had my back in both environments! I will miss her smile and kindness!
Becky Byers
September 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy is with the family at this difficult time, and may you find comfort in the memories you shared. I worked with Shirl for many years, and I will certainly miss the times we shared having lunch.
Annette Grimes
September 15, 2020
I am going to miss Shirl Elaine Dorsey Greene. We were former Co-Workers and Church members. A great spirit and loved teaching. She was tough on her student but they were appreciative at the end. Rest In Peace Shirl. Victory is yours.
Geneva H. Sharrow
September 15, 2020
To my sister from another mother. I love you and cherish our relationship more than you will ever know. May God bless your soul.
Carla Dorm
September 15, 2020
Dearest Mom-Dorsey.....My lovely Shirl, How do I say goodbye to my best of friendsd? Words cannot begin to express my sorrow. ... My heart is with you during time of unimaginable grief and sorrow. Shirl was a "Super Star", her whole life, in person, spirit and soul. Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your beautiful daughter Shirl, my loving friend. I'll be praying for you and the Dorsey and Greene families. =O
Lolita-Lisa Frisby
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved