Shirl Greene

Shirl Dorsey Greene, daughter of the late Francis B. Dorsey and Dorothy Robinson Dorsey, was born on August 23, 1968, in Brooklyn, New York. She moved to New Windsor, Maryland at an early age. She departed this life on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Shirl was baptized at an early age at Strawbridge United Methodist Church, New Windsor, MD. She loved the Lord and worked on various ministries as a faithful member. She sang on the young adult Praise Team. Shirl was educated in Carroll County Public Schools in Westminster, MD. She graduated from Westminster High School in the class of 1986. She played the bass clarinet and was a member of the Owls Marching Band. She had a great love for sports. She participated in the Junior Olympics. She played basketball and excelled on the track and field team. She broke county and state records for throwing the discus and shot put. After graduating from high school, Shirl attended George Mason University in Fairfax, VA. She received a Bachelor's Degree in 1991. While in college Shirl threw the hammer on the track and field team. She was inducted into the Carroll County Hall of Famers Class of 2008. Shirl was known for having a kind heart and an affectionate smile. She always shared compliments with others. Shirl began her professional career as an English educator at Westminster High School, her alma mater, from 1992 until 1997. She became a coach for the track and field team at Westminster High School. Shirl relocated to Orangeburg, South Carolina, and became a member of Exodus Baptist Church in Orangeburg, SC. She accepted a teaching position at Orangeburg School District 5 as an English educator from 1997 until 2018. She received a Master's Degree in 2003 from South Carolina State University, Orangeburg, SC. She taught in the education system for 26 years. She loved her students as if they were her own children. Shirl loved singing gospel songs, traveling and spending quality time with her mother and husband. Shirl was preceded in death by her father, Francis B. Dorsey, her paternal and maternal grandparents, and a number of uncles, aunts, and other relatives. Shirl leaves a rich legacy and fond memories to be cherished by her husband Michael Greene; mother Dorothy Robinson Dorsey; five aunts: Elaine Robinson (George) Sellers of Orangeburg, South Carolina, Mary Carter-Cross of Baltimore, Maryland, Sandy Dorsey of Baltimore, Maryland, Edith Curry of Glen Burnie, Maryland and Barbara Smith (Jeffery) of Washington, D.C.; seven uncles: Kenneth (Bertha) Dorsey of Jersey City, New Jersey, Leon Dorsey of Charlotte, North Carolina, John Dorsey of Baltimore, Maryland, James (Martha) Dorsey of Baltimore, Maryland, Nelson Bernard (Patricia) Dorsey of Westminster, Maryland, Malcolm Montgomery, Jr., and Michael Valdez of Orangeburg, South Carolina; two sisters-in-law: Rhonda Greene of Glen Burnie, Maryland and Marcia Greene of Washington, D.C.; grand aunts: Lillian (Robert) Ancrum of Orangeburg, South Carolina, and Ann (Charlie) Heyward of Holly Hill, South Carolina; grand uncles Marvin (Minnie) Montgomery, Jr. of Kansas City, Missouri, and Jimmy (Hazel) Montgomery of Holly Hill, South Carolina; best friend Cheryl White of Greenville, South Carolina; and a host of cousins all of whom will miss her dearly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store