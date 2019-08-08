Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ann Blacksten Fowler, 83, of Westminster passed away, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her home. Born August 16, 1935 in Uniontown, she was the daughter of the late Sterling "Buck" and Bessie (Scheller) Blacksten. She was the wife of the late Charles F. Fowler who predeceased her on September 6, 2008. Shirley was a graduate of New Windsor Hight School, class of 1954. She worked for the C&P Telephone Company in Westminster, transferred for two years to California and then to Hawaii for several years. She then worked for Black & Decker in their Hampstead, Hunt Valley and Towson offices. After 34 years of service she retired as Cashier & Payroll Coordinator. Shirley volunteered in several nursing homes and for the Red Cross. She enjoyed playing cards, bus trips, cruises, her flower gardens, bird and deer watching. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was of the Methodist faith. Surviving are son and daughter-in-law William "Bill" & Donna Fowler of Panama City Beach, FL; daughter and son-in-law Teresa "Terry" and Harvey Meininger of Westminster; grandson Joshua Meininger and wife Christine; granddaughter Crystal Weise and husband David, Holly Martin and husband Eric; step grandson Kevin Heagy; step-granddaughter Rachel Heagy; great-granddaughters Ivy Weise, Hannah Meininger, Brianna Naill; step great-granddaughter Joanne Lynn Whalen; sibling Raymond Blacksten of Denton, Evelyn Reichlin of Denton and Esther Wall of Ellicott City; a devoted companion Don Dedmon of Taneytown and a very special Aunt Marie Warner of Westminster. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 9, 2016 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster where funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 11:00 am with Deacon Charles Barnhart. Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul's (Uniontown) Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company, 2030 S. Pleasant Valley Rd, Westminster, MD 21158 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.

