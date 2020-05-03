Shirley Ann Skiles, 83, of Hampstead, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home. Born August 29, 1936 in Coalwood, WV, she was the daughter of the late Bernie Gwaltney and Christine (Abbott) Bock. She was the wife of Charles H. Skiles, Jr., her husband of 69 years. Mrs. Skiles had been the manager of New Systems Bakery in Hampden for many years.. She was an avid baker, cake decorator and crocheter. Surviving are her children, Karen Evans of Belair (Glen), Susan Skiles of Manchester (James Doherty), Dawn Chaillou of Forest Hill (Will), Lynn King of Womelsdorf, PA (Len), Charles "Bud" Skiles, III of Abingdon (Katherine), and Amy Furr of Hanover, PA (Karl); brothers, Robert Gwaltney, Gary Gwaltney, Raymond Bock, and David Bock; sisters, Brenda Davis and Alma Cornett; 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation and services will be private. Mrs. Skiles will be laid to rest in Hampstead Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements have been entrusted to ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store