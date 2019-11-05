Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Anne Daniels. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village 300 St. Luke Circle Westminster , MD View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village 300 St. Luke Circle Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Anne Daniels, 79, of Westminster, formerly of Columbia passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born October 17, 1940, in Washington, D.C. she was the daughter of the late William Henry and Margaret Lee (Hummer) Wertman and was raised by her aunt and uncle. She was the loving wife of Richard Kenneth Daniels, who she married on August 1, 1987. Shirley was a graduate of Gettysburg College where she majored in English and minored in Art. She worked for the Howard County Government for Parks & Recreation as well as Public Information. She volunteered extensively at Carroll Lutheran Village, where she was a resident. Shirley enjoyed quilting, painting, genealogy and pottery. She was a member of St. John (Leisters) Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir. Surviving in addition to her husband are sons Andrew Stephen Miner and wife Shannon of Ames, IA and Brian Daniel Miner of Camas, WA; stepdaughters Lois Marie Harper and husband John of Alexandria, VA and Laura Jeanne Crothers and husband Mark of Bolling Green, KY; brother William Wertman of Rockville and grandsons William and Henry Miner. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, where the family will receive visitors from 10:00 am until the start of the service. Rev. Kristin Dubsky will be officiating. Interment will follow at St. John (Leisters) Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to the Carroll Lutheran Village Resident's Assistance Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, Westminster. Online condolences may be offered to the family at

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 5, 2019

