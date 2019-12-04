On November 24th, 2019; Shirley F. Balfour; loving wife of the late John J. Balfour Jr.; cherished mother of Linda Birch and husband Edward, and the late John J. Balfour III; beloved grandmother of Charlene Vandusen and husband Dave, and Michelle Lyon and husband Sean; loved great grandmother of Erin Rasch and husband David, Kelly Mahon and husband Brian, Hannah, Rachel and Joshua Lyon; devoted great-great grandmother of Oliver, Harlow, and Saylor Rasch, and Caroline and Delaney Mahon; dear sister of Beverly J. Miller. Family and friends will honor Shirley's life with a visitation held at the Oak Crest Chapel 8820 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234, Friday, December 6th at 10 am, and a memorial service at 11 am, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the USO or the Oak Crest Benevolence Fund. Memorial tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 4, 2019