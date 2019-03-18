|
|
Shirley Blanche Netzer, age 96 of Eldersburg, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at her home. Born June 16, 1922 in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Ferguson Barry. She was the wife of the late Henry A. Netzer. She had been a Rosie the Riveter during WWII. She had been a homemaker, and had worked many years with her family's business, Crown Electric. Surviving are daughters Karen Foreman and her husband Austin of Eldersburg, and Barbara Schindeldecker of Eldersburg, grandchildren Sandra Baker, Kelly Hendrix, Jessica Hutchinson, Henry Glen Netzer Jr., and Shelley Edgerton, and 7 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:30pm at the funeral home. Interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Ellicott City.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 18, 2019