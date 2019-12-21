Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Hickey-Ruth. View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 (410)-775-7200 Visitation 12:30 PM - 3:30 PM Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Union Bridge Church of the Brethren 124 S. Main St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Stover Hickey-Ruth, age 84, of Union Bridge, died Thursday, December 19. 2019 at Bethania Care Home, Westminster. Born October 9, 1935 in New Midway, she was the daughter of the late Raymond R. Sr. and Florence Virginia Hoover Stover. Twice married, her first husband was Dale Curtiss Hickey who died in 2002 and her second husband was William J. Ruth Sr. who died in 2019. Shirley was a graduate of Walkersville High School and attended Baltimore County College. She worked at Springfield State Hospital in the rehab department and later retired from the Westminster Nursing Center after 25 years as first an activity director and then director of admissions and marketing. She was a member of the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren for more than 50 years and also attended the New Windsor Presbyterian Church. She sang with the Church of the Brethren choir for many years and also sang for many weddings. She enjoyed traveling with Dale and then with Bill, was a member of the Plum Crazy Red Hatters, and met once a month at various restaurants with family and friends whom she met during her career in admissions. After retirement she worked for Brookfield Assisted Living in Middleburg as activities director and medicine technician until her second retirement. Surviving are daughter, Cynthia Colbert and husband Butch of Hampstead, NC, son, Michael C. Hickey Sr. of Taneytown; grandchildren, Amanda Miller and husband Phil of Hampstead, NC and Michael C. Hickey Jr. of Union Bridge; 4 great grandchildren, Danica, Dylan and Dominic Miller and Asher Hickey; sister, Barbara Claar and husband Emmert of Woodsboro, brother, Raymond R. Stover Jr. of Hagerstown; step granddaughter, Kelly Daughtrey and husband Keith and their son Nicholas of Taneytown and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 23 at the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., with Revs. Britnee and Scott Linton and Paul Matthews, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro. The family will receive friends from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m. Sunday, December 22 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 518, Union Bridge, MD 21791 or to the New Windsor Presbyterian Church, 200 Church St., New Windsor, MD 21776. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

