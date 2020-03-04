Shirley J. Cox, 84 of Manchester, MD passed peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born Nov. 30, 1935 in Woodlawn, MD she was the daughter of the late Charles Frank and Helen Cecile Green Ritter. She was the wife of the late Russell Alden Cox, Sr. who died in 2013. Shirley was a member of Manchester Baptist Church. She was well loved and enjoyed being with family and friends, she also enjoyed spending her final years at North Pines Assisted Living in Manchester. Surviving are her children; Nancy Conn of Westminster, MD, Paul Fauver and wife Vickie of Manchester, MD and David Charles Fauver of Littlestown, PA, step children; Sherrie Wieczorkowski of Perry Hall, MD, Russell A. Cox, Jr. of Hampstead, MD and Bradley Russell Cox of Pikesville, MD. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings; Charles Frank Ritter, Jr., Carol Ann Seibert and Helen Malinowski. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD 21102 on Friday March 6, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10am. Interment will be in Manchester Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to, Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 4, 2020