Shirley Jean Hawley, 77, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on December 14, 2019, at her home. Born on February 20, 1942, in Westminster, MD, she was the daughter of the late George and Pauline Hahn. She was the beloved wife of Roger Paul Hawley for 43 years. Shirley worked for over twenty years as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service until her retirement. She loved gardening, and she was an avid doll collector. Surviving her in addition to her husband is a son: Daniel Hutton and wife Vicki, a stepson: Jeffrey Scott Hawley, a great-grandson: Daniel Lee Bradford Hutton, and a sister: Elaine Esworthy. She was predeceased by children: Victoria Hutton, David Hutton, Kathleen Hutton, and Craig Hutton, a grandson: Tyler Lee Hutton, and a sister: Georgia Hahn. The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering on Sunday, January 5, from 4-6 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a memorial service will be held at 6 pm. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 22, 2019