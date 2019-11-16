|
|
Shirley LaRue (Ecker) Lippy, 84, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Country Companions Assisted Living near Taneytown. Born June 27, 1935 in White House, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Monroe and Helen LaRue (Hale) Ecker. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, John Howard "Jack" Lippy in 2016. Shirley was a graduate of the Maryland Institute of Art in Baltimore and was a gifted artist and art teacher for most of her life. She taught from home, Carroll Community College, and numerous senior living centers around Carroll County for many years. She enjoyed the art of making paper, exhibited at museum shows, and was very involved in the Arts community in Carroll County. Shirley was a very active member of Westminster Church of the Brethren, where she served on most all committees. She and her late husband Jack also loved spending time in the mountains at Saunderosa Campground. Surviving are sons, John Lippy, Jr. and James Lippy and wife Sandee both of Westminster and Timothy Lippy of New Windsor; sisters, Patricia Bowen of Union Bridge and Debbie Reid and husband Larry of Westminster; brother, Kenneth Ecker of NY city; grandchildren, Mark James Lippy and Morgan Elaine Lippy; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster, MD, with Pastor Glenn McCrickard officiating. Burial will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Dawn Randazzo and the staff of Country Companions for their exceptional care and devotion to our Mom and Dad during their final years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the , 1850 York Rd, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or alzfdn.org.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 16, 2019