Shirley Lee Stierhoff, 84, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her residence. Born on March 12, 1935, in Reisterstown, she was the daughter of the late George R. and Bertha Ellen Bailey Vaughn. She was the beloved wife of Edward Douglas Stierhoff who passed away in 2013. Shirley was a longtime member of Deer Park United Methodist Church in Reisterstown, MD. She enjoyed gardening and spending time by her pond. She especially loved her pet cat. Surviving her are children: Diane L. Morris of Finksburg, MD, Deborah S. Hitt of Baltimore, MD, and Edward Douglas Stierhoff, Jr. and wife Marci of Reisterstown, MD, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 20, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will begin at 4 pm. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Deer Park United Methodist Church, 6107 Deer Park Rd., Reisterstown, MD 21136. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 18, 2020